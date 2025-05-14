Raymond share price in focus as stock turns ex-date for demerger of realty business

Raymond share price is in focus today (Wednesday, May 14), as the stock goes ex-date for the demerger of its real estate division, Raymond Realty.

The demerger of Raymond Realty Limited was finalised on May 1. Today marks the record date for identifying the eligible shareholders of Raymond who will receive equity shares of Raymond Realty according to the scheme. The real estate division is anticipated to be listed in the September quarter of FY26.

“Raymond Realty shall issue and allot 1 (One) fully paid-up equity shares of Raymond Realty having face value of ₹10/- each for every 1 (One) fully paid up equity shares of ₹10/- each of Raymond to the shareholders of the Company whose names are recorded in the register of members and / or records of the depository as on the Record Date (i.e., Wednesday, May 14, 2025),” said the company in an exchange filing.

The Raymond Group has been a frontrunner and a key player in fabric production since 1925, subsequently branching out into areas like engineering and real estate.

Following the separation of its lifestyle division into an independently traded company in 2024, Raymond Ltd now focuses on two main sectors: real estate and engineering.

Raymond Q4 Raymond announced on May 12 that its consolidated net profit for the March 2025 quarter fell by 40% to ₹137.47 crore, compared to ₹229.79 crore in the same period last year.

The total income increased to ₹601.40 crore in the fourth quarter of 2024-25, up from ₹308.56 crore during the equivalent period of the previous fiscal year, as stated in a regulatory filing.

For the fiscal year 2024-25, the net profit grew to ₹7,635.62 crore, significantly rising from ₹1,643.07 crore a year earlier. Additionally, the total income for the last fiscal year reached ₹2,105.24 crore, compared to ₹1,137.17 crore for 2023-24.

