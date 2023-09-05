Raymond share price may hit ₹2,600, say analysts. Here's why3 min read 05 Sep 2023, 02:51 PM IST
Raymond share price surges 13% on 'buy' rating by brokerages, reaching a 52-week high. Price target set at ₹2,600.
Raymond share price surged over 13% to hit a 52-week high on Tuesday's trade after brokerages initiated 'buy' rating on the stock. Raymond stock price opened at intraday low of ₹2,090 apiece in BSE, and touched a intraday high at ₹2,240.
