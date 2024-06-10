Raymond shares extend gain for 4th straight day, jump over 8.5% to touch new record high - here's why
Raymond's shares surged 8.66% to hit a new high of ₹2685 after being chosen as the 'Preferred Developer' for a major project in Mumbai. The company's real estate division is expected to generate over ₹2,000 crores in revenue, marking its strategic expansion in the sector.
Shares of Raymond extended their winning streak for the fourth consecutive trading session on Monday, surging another 8.66% in today's early trade to reach a new record high of ₹2,685 per share.
