Shares of Raymond continued trading in the positive territory on April 27 as they surged almost 9 per cent to hit their all-time high of ₹1,755.35 on BSE in the morning trade.

The stock has been in the green since April 13 and if it closes with gains today, it will have extended the gains into the 10th consecutive session.

The immediate trigger for the stock may be the reports which suggested that Godrej Consumer Products is in advanced talks for a deal with Raymond for its consumer care business.

"Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) is in advanced talks for a deal with Raymond for its consumer care business that includes the Park Avenue male grooming brand and Kamasutra condoms," the Economic Times (ET) reported on April 27, quoting people aware of the development.

LiveMint could not independently verify this news.

In the last three months, Raymond stock has gained over 10 per cent against a nearly 2 per cent gain in the equity benchmark Sensex.

In a BSE filing on April 22, the company said its board of directors had approved the appointment of K. Narasimha Murthy as an Additional Director categorised as Independent Director for a period of five years with effect from April 21, 2023.

Besides, on April 25, the company said that its wholly-owned subsidiary - Silver Spark Apparel Limited - had acquired a 100 per cent stake in Raymond America Apparel INC on April 25, 2023, incorporated in New Jersey.

As per the BSE filing, Raymond America Apparel INC was incorporated in New Jersey, US on January 5, 2023, and is yet to commence its business operations.

With this, the company aims to increase its market presence in North America.

Raymond is a mid-cap stock with a market capitalization of around ₹11,000 crore (as of 10:30 am on April 27). The company is a diversified group but deals majorly in the textile and apparel segment. As per media reports, it has a presence across varying segments such as consumer care, realty and engineering in domestic as well international markets.