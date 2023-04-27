Raymond shares surge 9% to hit all-time high; here's why1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 10:49 AM IST
On April 25, the company said that its wholly-owned subsidiary - Silver Spark Apparel Limited - had acquired a 100 per cent stake in Raymond America Apparel INC on April 25, 2023, incorporated in New Jersey.
Shares of Raymond continued trading in the positive territory on April 27 as they surged almost 9 per cent to hit their all-time high of ₹1,755.35 on BSE in the morning trade.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×