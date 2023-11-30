Raymond Stock Check: Down 13% in November, should you buy now?
Raymond has been very volatile this year, giving positive returns in 5 of the 11 months so far this year and negative in the remaining 6 months. It fell over 13 percent in November, extending losses for the third straight month since September.
Textile major Raymond has been in focus this month amid reports that Chairman Gautam Hari Singhania's estranged wife Nawaz Modi has demanded 75 percent of his fortunes. The couple announced separation earlier this month.
