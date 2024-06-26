Raymond stock crosses ₹3,000 mark as gains extend for 4th straight day, up 618% in 3 years
Raymond stock: Today's surge in shares has propelled them to achieve a 251% gain over the past two years and an impressive 618% increase in just three years.
Continuing their bull run for the fourth straight day, shares of Raymond crossed the ₹3,000 mark for the first time in today's intraday trade to hit another fresh all-time high of ₹3,030 apiece by gaining 9%. Remarkably, the stock achieved this milestone in just 10 weeks after crossing the ₹2000 mark.
