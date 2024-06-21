Raymond stock jumps 12% to new high on strong business outlook; up over 81% from 52-week low
Shares of textile manufacturer Raymond surged 12% in intraday trading to a record high of ₹2,694.95 apiece. This marks an increase of over 81% from its 52-week low of ₹1,487 on December 1, 2023.
