Is Burger King’s much-awaited turnaround finally here?
Ananya Roy 6 min read 28 Jul 2025, 12:05 PM IST
- Restaurant Brands Asia, the master franchisee for Burger King in India, has seen its stock surge 35% in four months driven by improved margins and aggressive store expansion. But the key to the company's turnaround lies in Indonesia.
Burgers find many takers in India, but Burger King’s stock has not had much luck. Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd, the master franchisee for Burger King in India, has eroded almost 50% of investors’ wealth since its public market debut in December 2020.
