Is Burger King’s much-awaited turnaround finally here?

Long way to go

Store expansion and unit profitability are key factors to monitor. RBA plans to take its store footprint to 800 by FY29, expanding through new café-style stores in fast-growing tier 2 and tier 3 cities. As stores mature and cost efficiencies take effect, the management expects a recovery in margins. It has to be seen whether this plays out despite a focus on value products catering to price-sensitive customers. Intensifying competition can further complicate matters.