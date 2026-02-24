“This should be seen in the context of India’s growing heft in the global financial system," said Soumyajit Niyogi, director at India Ratings and Research. Many global investors are now looking at India to diversify their investments, and the inclusion of India in the bond indices is a testimony to that, he said. “Be that as it may, given our current account deficit and the pressure on the rupee, investors will weigh their options when they place their bets."