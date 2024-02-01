RBI action against Paytm: Jefferies maintains buy call, underscores key risks to earnings, valuations
Jefferies maintains buy rating on Paytm stock with a target price of ₹1,050, despite risks associated with RBI restrictions on Paytm's payment bank.
Jefferies has kept a buy rating on Paytm stock with a target price of ₹1,050, implying a 38 per cent upside potential even as the global financial firm underscored that RBI's restrictions on Paytm's payment bank can be a "key risk to earnings and valuations" of the company.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started