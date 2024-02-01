Jefferies has kept a buy rating on Paytm stock with a target price of ₹1,050, implying a 38 per cent upside potential even as the global financial firm underscored that RBI's restrictions on Paytm's payment bank can be a "key risk to earnings and valuations" of the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jefferies said as the RBI barred further deposits or credit transactions or top-ups after February 29, wallet GMV (5 per cent of GMV) may need to be wound down and Fastag GMV where Paytm is the third largest player with 58 million customers (market share of 17 per cent) will also be majorly affected.

The brokerage firm added that the balances in Paytm Payments Bank may be withdrawn, but this may have a marginal impact on Paytm's earnings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"RBI has imposed restrictions on Paytm's payment bank due to non-compliance. The key impact can be on the lending business (+20 per cent of revenues) if lending partners limit business due to operational/ governance risks. Also: (a) wallet GMV (5 per cent of total) may need to be wound down; (b) merchants using Paytm Bank (6 per cent of devices) may be impacted; (c) Fastag GMV will be majorly affected. This can be a key risk to earnings/ valuations and we await details from the management," Jefferies said in a flash note on Wednesday, January 31.

"Our target price of ₹1,050 is based on a SOTP valuation, wherein we use: (a) DCF to value core business, (b) 2.8 times EV/sales to value its stake in Paytm Payments Bank, (c) appraisal value for a stake in subsidiaries and associates, and (d) one-time existing cash on books. Asset quality deterioration impacting credit business growth, supply pressure from PE selling, and regulatory risks are the key risks," Jefferies said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 31 imposed restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL), following a system audit report and subsequent compliance validation report of external auditors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PPBL is barred from accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer account, wallets or FASTags after February 29 under section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

The audit reports revealed persistent non-compliance and continued material supervisory concerns in the bank, warranting further supervisory action, the RBI said in a statement.

The RBI further mentioned that the Nodal Accounts of One97 Communications and Paytm Payments Services Ltd. are to be terminated at the earliest, in any case not later than February 29, 2024.

However, the withdrawal or utilisation of balances by its customers from their accounts including savings bank accounts, current accounts, prepaid instruments, FASTags, and National Common Mobility Cards are to be permitted without any restrictions, up to their available balance, the banking regulator said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Paytm on February 1 issued a statement and said that it would take steps immediately to comply with the RBI's directions ordered on Paytm Payments Bank. As a result, the company said that it expects to have a worst-case impact of ₹300 to 500 crores on its annual EBITDA going forward. However, it expects to continue on its trajectory to improve its profitability.

In March 2022, RBI had directed Paytm Payments Bank to stop onboarding of new customers.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!