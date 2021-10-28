RBI announces longer term auctions to absorb liquidity

But there are economists like Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA who believe that the monetary policy committee is unlikely to act until next year. “None of the MPC members are showing the urgency to act. We continue to believe that the MPC will look through the supply side factors that are pushing up inflation, and change the stance only after there is clear evidence of a demand revival stoking prices upwards. This is unlikely until the February 2022 policy review. Moreover, the RBI may refrain from hiking the reverse repo rate, until the MPC changes the stance to neutral," she said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}