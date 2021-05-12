RBI announces second tranche of bond buying worth 35,000 crore under G-SAP

The first such auction of ₹25,000 crore was held on April 15. The first auction under G-SAP 1.0 conducted on April 15, 2021 for a notified amount of ₹25,000 crore elicited an enthusiastic response, the RBI governor had said. G-SAP has engendered a softening bias in G-sec yields which has continued since then. Given this positive response from the market, it has been decided that the second purchase of government securities for an aggregate amount of ₹35,000 crore under G-SAP 1.0 will be conducted on May 20, 2021, he added.

