RBI bars IIFL Finance from disbursing gold loans with immediate effect; shares locked in 20% lower circuit
Shares of IIFL Finance were locked in a 20 percent lower circuit at ₹478.50 on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred IIFL Finance from sanctioning and disbursing gold loans with immediate effect on certain material supervisory concerns.
