RBI begins three-day monetary policy meeting, outcome on Oct 6; rate sensitive sectors down
Market participants are cautious ahead of the RBI MPC meeting outcome. Experts expect the RBI to keep rates unchanged and maintain its hawkish policy stance on October 6.
Despite widespread expectations that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would maintain the current interest rates and policy stance, rate-sensitive sectors such as banking, automobile, and real estate experienced significant losses during intraday trading on Wednesday, October 4th.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started