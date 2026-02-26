RBI broker lending rules could give foreign proprietary traders an edge

“If the wording says collateral of cash or cash equivalent, unless specified anywhere else, I would be very surprised if bank could include SBLC,” said a senior private sector banker. “The concept of an SBLC is not accepted across the board and there are some that the regulator allows. There are some SBLCs which are allowed by RBI for certain clients of the bank. My sense is that RBI is unlikely to allow an SBLC in for a prop trader.”