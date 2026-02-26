RBI broker lending rules could give foreign proprietary traders an edge

MUMBAI: A Reserve Bank of India move meant to curb bank lending for speculative trading risks creating an uneven playing field in India’s equity markets, with domestic proprietary traders fearing foreign rivals could gain easier access to global bank-backed funding.
The central bank’s curbs on bank lending to proprietary (prop) traders are meant to prevent depositors’ money from being used for speculative bets in capital markets. But market participants say differences in how banks apply collateral rules could make funding cheaper for foreign prop traders while making it harder for their Indian counterparts to access bank capital.
“The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) directive to banks on curbing loans to proprietary traders, or brokers who trade for themselves, is perfectly justified, but from a rules perspective gives an edge to foreign prop traders,” said Sagar Lakhani, partner, accounting and reporting consulting, Uniqus Consultech.
Collateral catch
From 1 April, any guarantee issued to proprietary traders will have to be fully secured, unlike earlier when traders could back a bank guarantee with a small cash or cash-equivalent margin along with personal or corporate guarantees.
Under the amended framework, both domestic and foreign proprietary traders must provide a 50% cash margin to secure a bank guarantee (BG). For the remaining collateral, RBI directions require customers to furnish eligible securities such as government bonds, sovereign gold bonds, and listed shares, among others. Banks apply prescribed haircuts to these securities while issuing guarantees.
However, banks may accept a stand-by letter of credit (SBLC), which is not explicitly listed as eligible non-cash collateral in the directives, issued by a reputed global bank on behalf of the parent of a foreign proprietary trading firm, as collateral for issuing a bank guarantee.
Domestic proprietary traders typically do not have access to such arrangements with global banks, putting them at a disadvantage.
Traders and brokers provide the bank guarantee to an exchange’s clearing corporation to secure trading limits. At any given time, the broker must maintain a mix of cash or cash-equivalent collateral such as a bank guarantee, along with other non-cash collateral such as eligible shares and bonds with the clearing corporation.
An SBLC issued by a global bank guarantees payment to a beneficiary—in this case the Indian bank issuing the bank guarantee—in case of default by its client, the foreign prop trader.
Market participants said acceptance of SBLCs as non-cash collateral could give foreign proprietary traders an advantage in terms of opportunity cost, since capital that would otherwise be locked in cash collateral remains available for deployment elsewhere.
The RBI has specified that the remaining 50% non-cash collateral for prop purposes may include government securities, sovereign gold bonds, listed shares, listed convertible debt securities and mutual fund units.
The RBI on 13 February consolidated lending to capital market intermediaries under banks’ overall capital market exposure framework.
An email sent to RBI on Wednesday remained unanswered.
Funding advantage
Globally, SBLC commissions typically range from 10–25 basis points to about 100 basis points, depending on the bank-client relationship and credit profile, while bank guarantees in India usually cost 50-100 basis points, said Chirag Shah, a senior securities lawyer. Shah added that banks overseas do not distinguish between capital market and non-capital market lending.
Capital market participants are broadly divided into four segments - retail and high-net-worth investors, domestic institutional investors, foreign institutional investors, and proprietary traders, both foreign and domestic.
Experts Mint spoke to said that though not specified by RBI, banks will accept SBLCs from foreign prop traders.
Bank guarantees worth about ₹1.2 trillion remain outstanding across exchanges, with few instances of invocation in the past, according to the Association of NSE Members of India (ANMI). Bank guarantees are contingent liabilities of the bank, triggered only if the client defaults in favour of the beneficiary.
Industry concerns
“The acceptance of SBLCs by banks for funding foreign prop will put domestic prop at a disadvantage relative to them in terms of easier access to bank capital,” said K Suresh, national president, ANMI.
Suresh said this was among the issues represented by the broker forum to the finance ministry recently. He said that prop traders impart liquidity to markets, ensuring price discovery and reducing impact cost for investors.
“I estimate that RBI directives on curbing funding to prop could dent market volumes by as much as 30%,” he added.
Bankers, however, said regulatory interpretation remains unclear.
“If the wording says collateral of cash or cash equivalent, unless specified anywhere else, I would be very surprised if bank could include SBLC,” said a senior private sector banker. “The concept of an SBLC is not accepted across the board and there are some that the regulator allows. There are some SBLCs which are allowed by RBI for certain clients of the bank. My sense is that RBI is unlikely to allow an SBLC in for a prop trader.”
Prop traders accounted for 50.7% market share of equity options on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), which, in turn, held 71.8% of the equity options segment as of January-end, with BSE accounting for the remainder. A year earlier, proprietary traders held 48% market share on NSE.
In the NSE equity cash segment, proprietary traders held a 30.1% market share, second only to individual investors at 33.9% as of January-end 2026. A year earlier, prop share in the cash segment stood at 29%.
For brokers operating both proprietary and client businesses under a hybrid model, firms will need to furnish proof to banks that bank guarantees secured against collateral are used exclusively for client trades and for prop activity separately.
“While this might raise administrative costs for both brokers and banks it is something they will have to contend with and I don't see this as an unscalable hurdle,” said Lakhani.