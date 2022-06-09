RBI calms bond markets but equity markets volatile2 min read . Updated: 09 Jun 2022, 12:29 AM IST
The repo rate hike came on expected lines, while the absence of a rise in CRR was a positive takeaway for markets
NEW DELHI : Stock markets ended lower for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday with the Nifty and Sensex declining 0.37% and 0.39%. The Reserve Bank of India’s move to raise the repo rate by 50 basis points came on expected lines, while the absence of a hike in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) was a positive takeaway for markets.