RBI calms bond markets but equity markets volatile

The bond market reacted positively as the RBI’s policy measures were on expected lines and without any negative surprise, said experts. This led to a relief rally in the bond market. A 50bps hike in the repo rate was factored in the 10-year yields, which moved above 7.5% before the policy outcome, only to retreat lower to 7.45%, said Amar Ambani, head, institutional equities, Yes Securities.