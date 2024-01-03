RBI circular on lenders investing in AIFs: Practical challenges may raise concerns regarding compliance
While RBI's concerns with respect to evergreening are valid, the circular in its current form will cause discomfort to genuine REs as well as pose certain practical difficulties.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently issued a circular prohibiting the regulated entities (REs) from making investment in units of Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) having downstream investments either directly or indirectly in a ‘debtor company’ of the REs. Further, the circular requires the REs, which have already invested in such AIFs, to liquidate their investment within 30 days from the date of downstream investment by the AIF/date of circular (in case of existing investments).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started