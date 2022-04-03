RBI monetary policy to Russia-Ukraine news: Top 5 triggers for market this week

3] FIIs behaviour: Asking street investors to keep an eye on how FIIs behave in first one to two trade sessions this week, Avinash Gorakshkar said, "After remaining net sellers since October 2021, FIIs are finally looking on the DIIs side as net buyers. However, this has happened in the last week only and hence one should not jump at any conclusion in regard to FIIs. One needs to keep an eye on the FIIs trade pattern in first one to two sessions this week."