RBI defers implementing new rules for currency derivatives ETFs to May 3

Stock market Today: The Reserve Bank Of India has deferred implementing new rules for currency derivatives Exchange Traded Funds to May 3 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In the recent period, some concerns have been expressed about participation in the exchange traded currency derivatives (ETCD) market " said the central Bank in its Release.

"It may be noted that the regulatory framework for participation in ETCDs involving the Indian rupee is guided by the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999 and regulations framed thereunder which mandate that currency derivative contracts involving the INR – both over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange traded – are permitted only for the purpose of hedging of exposure to foreign exchange rate risks" it added . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a sort of pooled investment security that may be bought and sold similar to individual stocks.

(More to come)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!