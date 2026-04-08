RBI expands term money market access to NBFCs, AIFs, and housing finance companies

Sanjay Malhotra, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, on Wednesday, April 8, announced key measures to deepen the term money market by broadening participation and enhancing liquidity. The central bank has decided to allow non-bank participants—including AIFIs, NBFCs, housing finance companies, and corporates—to access the term money market segment.
Additionally, the RBI has increased the borrowing limits for standalone primary dealers, a move aimed at improving market depth, strengthening liquidity conditions, and making the short-term funding ecosystem more efficient.
The Governor also mentioned that a functioning term money market not only offers an additional funding option for market participants but also contributes to better transmission of monetary policy by establishing a connection between the overnight money market and longer-term interest rates. Currently, only banks and independent primary dealers are allowed to take part in the term money market, subject to specific prudential limits.
(more to come)