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RBI expands term money market access to NBFCs, AIFs, and housing finance companies

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced measures to deepen the term money market, allowing non-bank participants to access it and increasing borrowing limits for primary dealers to enhance liquidity and market efficiency.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published8 Apr 2026, 11:13 AM IST
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RBI expands term money market access to NBFCs, AIFs, and housing finance companies
RBI expands term money market access to NBFCs, AIFs, and housing finance companies(REUTERS)
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Sanjay Malhotra, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, on Wednesday, April 8, announced key measures to deepen the term money market by broadening participation and enhancing liquidity. The central bank has decided to allow non-bank participants—including AIFIs, NBFCs, housing finance companies, and corporates—to access the term money market segment.

Additionally, the RBI has increased the borrowing limits for standalone primary dealers, a move aimed at improving market depth, strengthening liquidity conditions, and making the short-term funding ecosystem more efficient.

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The Governor also mentioned that a functioning term money market not only offers an additional funding option for market participants but also contributes to better transmission of monetary policy by establishing a connection between the overnight money market and longer-term interest rates. Currently, only banks and independent primary dealers are allowed to take part in the term money market, subject to specific prudential limits.

(more to come)

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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