RBI extends market trading hours

- The new timings from 9 am till 5 pm will come into effect from 12 December
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday extended trading hours for various markets regulated by it. The new timings from 9 am till 5 pm will come into effect from 12 December.
Under the new timings, call/notice/term money market will close at 5 pm, the market for Commercial paper and Certificates of Deposit will close at 5 pm, Repo in Corporate Bonds ends at 5 pm and Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives will end at 5 pm.
The central bank said that as part of a gradual move towards normal liquidity operations, it has now been decided to restore market hours as previously.
“It has now been decided to restore market hours in respect of call/notice/term money, commercial paper, certificates of deposit and repo in corporate bond segments of the money market as well as for rupee interest rate derivatives. Accordingly, with effect from December 12, 2022, the revised trading hours for the markets regulated by the Reserve Bank, are as under," the RBI said in an official release.
