After May rout, banks see RBI's FCNR move as a tailwind

Will the Reserve Bank of India's move to attract foreign currency deposits from non-resident Indians be the catalyst that banking stocks have been waiting for? Brokerages say banks' lower funding costs could strengthen the prospects of higher valuations, as they look to recover after foreign portfolio investors pulled out ₹23,141 crore from banking and financial stocks in May, making it their most heavily sold sector.
RBI's move this month to boost foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR (B), deposits is positive for banks as it helps them raise foreign currency deposits at a lower cost, with the central bank bearing the hedging expense. This would improve liquidity, strengthen balance sheets and support lending, especially for banks with a strong non-resident Indian (NRI) customer base, market participants said.