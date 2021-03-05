RBI gears for Operation Twist-cum- OMO next week

OPEN APP
RBI said it will purchase securities maturing in 2025, 2028, 2030 and 2033, and sell short-dated securities maturing in November, and February and May of 2022.
 1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2021, 05:57 AM IST Gopika Gopakumar

The combination of Operation Twist of 15,000 crore and open market operations of 5,000 crore, to bring the total amount of G-Secs bought to 20,000 crore, signals that RBI is open to utilizing all tools to stabilize yields

In a first, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will buy government securities (G-Secs) worth 20,000 crore and sell securities worth 15,000 crore on 10 March, the central bank announced on Thursday.

The combination of Operation Twist of 15,000 crore and open market operations (OMOs) of 5,000 crore, to bring the total amount of G-Secs bought to 20,000 crore, signals that RBI is open to utilizing all tools to stabilize yields. The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond closed at 6.22% after hitting 11-month high of 6.26% on Thursday.

RBI said it will purchase securities maturing in 2025, 2028, 2030 and 2033, and sell short-dated securities maturing in November, and February and May of 2022.

So far, it had either opted for Operation Twist or OMO at a point in time. The experiment with two tools suggests RBI’s desperation to bring down the yield on the 10-year bond to below 6% to support the government’s borrowing programme. So far in FY21, RBI has undertaken OMO purchases of G-Secs worth 4.07 trillion and OMO purchases of state development loans worth 30,000 crore

“This year banks and other investors have made reasonable gains, which is adding to high appetite for risks. Once we start with a clean slate next year, RBI’s support will be required more. Given the liquidity overhang, Operation Twist is expected to be used mostly," said Soumyajit Niyogi, associate director, India Ratings.

