RBI gears for Operation Twist-cum- OMO next week

In a first, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will buy government securities (G-Secs) worth ₹20,000 crore and sell securities worth ₹15,000 crore on 10 March, the central bank announced on Thursday.

The combination of Operation Twist of ₹15,000 crore and open market operations (OMOs) of ₹5,000 crore, to bring the total amount of G-Secs bought to ₹20,000 crore, signals that RBI is open to utilizing all tools to stabilize yields. The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond closed at 6.22% after hitting 11-month high of 6.26% on Thursday.

RBI said it will purchase securities maturing in 2025, 2028, 2030 and 2033, and sell short-dated securities maturing in November, and February and May of 2022.

So far, it had either opted for Operation Twist or OMO at a point in time. The experiment with two tools suggests RBI’s desperation to bring down the yield on the 10-year bond to below 6% to support the government’s borrowing programme. So far in FY21, RBI has undertaken OMO purchases of G-Secs worth ₹4.07 trillion and OMO purchases of state development loans worth ₹30,000 crore

“This year banks and other investors have made reasonable gains, which is adding to high appetite for risks. Once we start with a clean slate next year, RBI’s support will be required more. Given the liquidity overhang, Operation Twist is expected to be used mostly," said Soumyajit Niyogi, associate director, India Ratings.

