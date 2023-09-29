RBI grants approval to IFC for acquiring 9.7% stake in Federal Bank
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted approval to the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to acquire a 9.7 per cent stake in Federal Bank.
At 2:45 pm, shares of Federal Bank were trading 0.65 per cent higher at ₹147.05 apiece on the BSE.
