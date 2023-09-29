Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  RBI grants approval to IFC for acquiring 9.7% stake in Federal Bank

Nikita Prasad

  • RBI grants approval to IFC for acquiring 9.7% stake in Federal Bank

Federal Bank (File image) Photo: Mint

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted approval to the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to acquire a 9.7 per cent stake in Federal Bank.

At 2:45 pm, shares of Federal Bank were trading 0.65 per cent higher at 147.05 apiece on the BSE.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 29 Sep 2023, 02:43 PM IST
