Triumph over $5 trillion as dividend whopper cheers market
Dipti Sharma , Ram Sahgal 6 min read 23 May 2024, 10:24 PM IST
SummaryForeign investors who have been largely sellers of Indian shares for the second straight month in May, led Thursday's rally. Market experts believe the rally could continue over the two weeks leading into the Lok Sabha election results on 4 June.
Stock markets raised a toast to the central bank's dividend bonanza on Thursday as hopes of lower interest rates calmed election jitters, lifting stocks to new highs and making investors wealthier by ₹4.2 trillion overnight.
