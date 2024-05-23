“We expect a short-term rally either leading into elections or the week after results, potentially breaching our 23K Nifty target and then a profit -booking as the reality of execution and valuations emerge," Venugopal Garre and Nikhil Arela of Bernstein said in a note dated 21 May. The sectors that will lead are infrastructure, manufacturing, domestic cyclicals and some financials, the report said. It expects sectors such as consumer and IT to lag and small and midcaps to do better than large caps for a few days.