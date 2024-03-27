RBI likely sold US dollars after rupee slips to fresh record low, traders say
The rupee fell to a record low of 83.45 in the closing minutes of the session
Mumbai: The Indian central bank likely sold U.S. dollars to cap further deprecation in the rupee after the currency hit a fresh record low on Wednesday due to strong dollar demand from local importers and oil companies, four traders told Reuters.
