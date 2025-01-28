RBI Liquidity Steps Send Indian Bond Yields to a Three-Year Low

(Bloomberg) -- Follow Bloomberg India on WhatsApp for exclusive content and analysis on what billionaires, businesses and markets are doing. Sign up here.

Indian bonds and stocks rallied after the central bank’s cash-infusion plan fueled hopes of an interest-rate cut as early as next week.

The Reserve Bank of India Monday evening said it will infuse $18 billion to address the worst cash crunch in over a decade. Ample banking system liquidity is seen as a necessary condition for smooth transmission of rate cuts when easing starts. It also brings down borrowing costs in the economy through lower bond yields.

The liquidity boost is likely aimed at supporting an economy forecast to grow at the slowest pace in four years. The measures prompted some global banks to call for interest-rate cuts in the Reserve Bank of India’s Feb. 7 policy meeting.

Standard Chartered Plc brought forward its rate-cut call to next week’s review from April. Citigroup Inc. and Barclays, which earlier said a rate cut was a close call, now see Monday’s steps as a precursor to a pivot in February.

“We see measures as a decisive turn in the monetary policy easing cycle by the Reserve Bank of India,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s economists led by Santanu Sengupta, wrote in a note. Goldman Sachs expects a quarter-point cut in the February policy, followed by another one in April.

Indian stocks rallied led by gains in banking shares such as ICICI Bank Ltd. and HDFC Bank which rose over 1.5% each. Bonds extended a rally with the yield on the 10-year paper dropping four basis points to 6.64%. The rupee fell.

The Reserve Bank of India late Monday said it will buy 600 billion rupees ($6.9 billion) worth of bonds via auction purchases in the open market. It will also hold a $5 billion dollar/rupee buy/sell forex swap on Jan. 31 and inject another 500 billion rupees via a 56-day repo auction Feb. 7.

The central bank will in future continue to use the three tools employed on Monday to manage durable liquidity, said a person familiar with RBI’s thinking. It doesn’t want to use the cash reserve ratio frequently because it sees it more as a policy instrument, rather than only a liquidity tool, the person said.

The move followed after the banking system liquidity deficit rose to about three trillion rupees this month. The shortage was mainly due to RBI’s aggressive intervention in the forex market where the rupee has been hitting record lows against the dollar.

More liquidity steps may still be in the offing, Emkay Global Financial Services’ lead economist Madhavi Arora said. “The RBI may announce more measures if it finds this tune of liquidity deficit is uncomfortable for policy transmission,” she said.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg News reported that the RBI under new Governor Sanjay Malhotra was considering more measures to ease the prevailing cash crunch.

“Our confidence on the 25 basis points February rate cut view has been buttressed by these liquidity measures now as they can create the right preconditions for better transmission of monetary policy easing,” Citibank economists including Samiran Chakraborty wrote in a note.

