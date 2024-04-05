RBI monetary policy 2024: Central bank keeps real GDP growth projection at 7% for FY25
The GDP growth target for Q1 FY25 was adjusted to 7.1% from the previous 7.2%, while for Q2 FY25, it was revised to 6.9%, up from the previous forecast of 6.8%. The growth rate for Q3 FY24 remains unchanged at 7%. For Q4FY25, the RBI revised the growth rate to 7% from the previous 6.9%.
RBI monetary policy 2024: In its first bi-monthly committee meeting for FY24–25, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained the real GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal year at 7%.
