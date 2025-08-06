RBI Monetary Policy 2025: Central bank revises inflation downwards to 3.1% for FY26

RBI Monetary Policy 2025: RBI monetary policy: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revised inflation forecast downward to 3.1% for 2025–2026 from 3.7% that was earlier projected with Q2 at 2.1%, Q3 at 3.1%, and Q4 at 4.4%. Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation for Q1 next year, 2026-27 is projected at 4.9%. The risks are evenly balanced, said Governor of the RBI, Sanjay Malhotra today.