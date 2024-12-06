RBI Monetary Policy: Highlighting sticky inflation and its impact on economic growth and consumers, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a status quo on the repo rate and policy stance on Friday, December 6. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank, by a majority of 4:2, decided to keep the repo rate at 6.50 per cent for the 11th straight meeting. The RBI MPC kept the policy stance at ‘neutral’.

Let's take a look at the key highlights of the RBI MPC's December meeting outcome:

Repo Rates unchanged RBI kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the eleventh straight meeting and maintained the monetary policy stance ‘neutral’.

A downward revision in FY25 GDP growth estimates RBI revised the FY25 GDP growth estimates to 6.6 per cent from 7.2 per cent estimated earlier.

The central bank trimmed Q3FY25 GDP growth forecast to 6.8 per cent from 7.4 per cent, Q4FY25 GDP growth forecast to 7.2 per cent from 7.4 per cent, and Q1FY26 GDP growth forecast to 6.9 per cent from 7.3 per cent. The RBI expects GDP to grow at 7.3 per cent in Q2FY26.

Upward revision in inflation estimates The RBI believes inflation could reach its 4 per cent target by the second quarter of the next financial year.

It revised the FY25 inflation forecast to 4.8 per cent from 4.5 per cent earlier. It expects Q3FY25 inflation to be at 5.7 per cent against 4.8 per cent, as estimated earlier. Q4FY25 inflation estimates were revised to 4.5 per cent from 4.2 per cent, and Q1FY26 inflation estimates to 4.6 per cent from 4.3 per cent. Inflation in Q2FY26 is projected at 4 per cent.

CRR cut by 50 bps The RBI cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points to 4 per cent. This move is likely to ease liquidity conditions.

