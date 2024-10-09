RBI Monetary Policy: Bank Nifty rises 1% as policy stance changes to Neutral

  • RBI Monetary Policy meeting: The Bank Nifty gained more than 1% post the RBI Monetary Policy meeting outcome. While the interest rates remain unchanged as was anticipated however the RBI has changed its policy stance to ‘Neutral’ from ‘withdrawal of accommodation’

Ujjval Jauhari
Published9 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Trade Now
RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) though decided to keep repo rate unchanged at 6.5% has change stance to 'Neutral
RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) though decided to keep repo rate unchanged at 6.5% has change stance to ’Neutral(Bloomberg)

RBI Monetary Policy meeting: The Bank Nifty gained more than 1% post the monetary policy outcome on Wednesday. The Bank Nifty that opened at - 51,021.00 however gathered strength post the Monetary policy outcome and rose to highs of 51606 marking gains of more than 1%

Even though Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that for the eleventh consecutive meeting, that the rate-setting panel has chosen to maintain the benchmark repo rate at 6.5%. Nevertheless, the MPC modified the policy stance which has changed to ‘Neutral’ from ‘withdrawal of accommodation’

Also Read | RBI Monetary Policy Meeting LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 rally after RBI policy

Change in stance opens the doors for future rate cuts

The expectations had remained on the Reserve Bank of India maintaining its policy stance and no rate cut was being anticipated. The Inflationary risks have not fully abated and rising Crude oil prices amidst Iran-Israel War also add to risks. Among key risks the concerns specifically around food inflation continue to linger, said analysts. Further although economic growth has been healthy, there are some early signs of softness.

Also Read | Torrent Power share price rises 9% on energy storage contracts in Maharashtra

Nevertheless since the RBI may want to retain flexibility to be able to cut rates if needed and therefore a change is stance was what had remained watched for and the RBI did not disappoint either. The change in stance opens the doors for possible rate cuts in next few meeting.

Also Read | Vedanta share price in focus ahead of board meeting today to consider dividend

Bank Nifty moves close to the crucial 50EMA

On the Technical from Bank Nifty had seen a decent pullback on Tuesday as it close above the 51000 zone (up 1.07%) with most of the frontline banking stocks picking up from their lows . However for the bias to improve overall, it needed to breach above the significant 50EMA of 51800 levels as per Vaishali Parekh Vice President - Technical Research PL Capital Group - Prabhudas Lilladher .

The Bank Nifty post RBI Monetary policy outcome has moved close to the 50 day Exponential moving average or 50-EMA.

The index has the important support near the previous low made at 49600 level which needs to be sustained as of now to maintain the trend intact as per Parekh.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsRBI Monetary Policy: Bank Nifty rises 1% as policy stance changes to Neutral

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

161.10
12:19 PM | 9 OCT 2024
1.55 (0.97%)

Ashok Leyland share price

222.75
12:19 PM | 9 OCT 2024
0.25 (0.11%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

165.00
12:19 PM | 9 OCT 2024
0.6 (0.36%)

Wipro share price

533.95
12:19 PM | 9 OCT 2024
7.15 (1.36%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

990.00
12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
60.2 (6.47%)

Divis Laboratories share price

5,894.30
12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
347.3 (6.26%)

Info Edge India share price

8,415.00
12:05 PM | 9 OCT 2024
145.5 (1.76%)

Infosys share price

1,974.25
12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
25.75 (1.32%)
More from 52 Week High

One 97 Communications share price

728.65
12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
-24.95 (-3.31%)

Bank Of Maharashtra share price

55.55
12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
-1.46 (-2.56%)

Nestle India share price

2,522.75
12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
-58.75 (-2.28%)

Safari Industries India share price

2,607.40
12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
-58.15 (-2.18%)
More from Top Losers

RITES share price

329.15
12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
28.55 (9.5%)

Suzlon Energy share price

78.55
12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
4.88 (6.62%)

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

990.00
12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
60.2 (6.47%)

Divis Laboratories share price

5,894.30
12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
347.3 (6.26%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,455.000.00
    Chennai
    77,461.000.00
    Delhi
    77,613.000.00
    Kolkata
    77,465.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.