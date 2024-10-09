RBI Monetary Policy: Bank Nifty rises 1% as policy stance changes to Neutral

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RBI Monetary Policy meeting: The Bank Nifty gained more than 1% post the monetary policy outcome on Wednesday. The Bank Nifty that opened at - 51,021.00 however gathered strength post the Monetary policy outcome and rose to highs of 51606 marking gains of more than 1%

Even though Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that for the eleventh consecutive meeting, that the rate-setting panel has chosen to maintain the benchmark repo rate at 6.5%. Nevertheless, the MPC modified the policy stance which has changed to ‘Neutral’ from ‘withdrawal of accommodation’

Change in stance opens the doors for future rate cuts The expectations had remained on the Reserve Bank of India maintaining its policy stance and no rate cut was being anticipated. The Inflationary risks have not fully abated and rising Crude oil prices amidst Iran-Israel War also add to risks. Among key risks the concerns specifically around food inflation continue to linger, said analysts. Further although economic growth has been healthy, there are some early signs of softness. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nevertheless since the RBI may want to retain flexibility to be able to cut rates if needed and therefore a change is stance was what had remained watched for and the RBI did not disappoint either. The change in stance opens the doors for possible rate cuts in next few meeting.

Bank Nifty moves close to the crucial 50EMA On the Technical from Bank Nifty had seen a decent pullback on Tuesday as it close above the 51000 zone (up 1.07%) with most of the frontline banking stocks picking up from their lows . However for the bias to improve overall, it needed to breach above the significant 50EMA of 51800 levels as per Vaishali Parekh Vice President - Technical Research PL Capital Group - Prabhudas Lilladher .

The Bank Nifty post RBI Monetary policy outcome has moved close to the 50 day Exponential moving average or 50-EMA. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The index has the important support near the previous low made at 49600 level which needs to be sustained as of now to maintain the trend intact as per Parekh.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}