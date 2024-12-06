The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to maintain the policy repo rate at 6.5%, holding it steady for the eleventh consecutive time. This decision was made during the RBI's bi-monthly monetary policy meeting, which concluded on December 6, 2024.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted in favour of the decision with a 4:2 majority. The MPC also chose to continue with a "neutral" stance.

In his address, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the last mile of inflation is turning out to be prolonged and arduous. As a result, the central bank raised its inflation projection for the fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25) while also reducing its growth forecast.