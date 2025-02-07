In its fifth bi-monthly meeting for FY24–25, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), projected real GDP growth at 6.7% for FY26. This is slightly higher than the revised estimate of 6.6% for FY25, which was downgraded from 7.2% in the December MPC meeting.

For Q1 FY26, the GDP growth projection was reduced to 6.7% from 6.9%, while the Q2 FY26 forecast was revised down to 7% from 7.3%. The RBI maintained its growth estimate for Q3 and Q4 FY26 at 6.5%.

Delivering his first monetary policy statement as RBI Governor, Sanjay Malhotra stated that economic activity is expected to improve in the next fiscal year, with the manufacturing sector likely to pick up in the second quarter of FY26. He also noted that early corporate results indicate a mild recovery.

In November, S&P Global Ratings projected India's GDP growth at 6.7% for the 2025-26 financial year (April 2025 to March 2026) and 6.8% for the following fiscal year, slightly lower than its previous estimates of 6.9% and 7%, respectively.

The agency noted that high interest rates and a reduced fiscal stimulus are weighing on urban demand. While purchasing manager indices (PMIs) continue to signal expansion, other high-frequency indicators suggest a temporary slowdown in growth momentum, driven by a setback in the construction sector during the September quarter.