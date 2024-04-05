RBI monetary policy: CPI inflation for FY25 is projected at 4.5%
RBI monetary policy: RBI projects CPI inflation for FY25 at 4.5% with Q1 at 4.9%, Q2 at 3.8%, Q3 at 4.6%, and Q4 at 4.5%. Governor Das emphasizes the need for inflation to remain moderate and align with targets for economic stability.
