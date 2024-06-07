RBI monetary policy effect: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.55%. Shares of Sobha, Oberoi Realty hit record high
RBI monetary policy effect: Rate-sensitive Nifty Realty Index surged over 1.55% as RBI kept the repo rate unchanged in its MPC meeting
RBI monetary policy effect: Realty stocks witnessed strong buying on Friday as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate and liquidity stance unchanged during the June 2024 monetary policy review. The repo rate, which is the rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks, is a key determinant of interest rates in the economy. In the realty sector, changes in the repo rate can significantly impact borrowing costs and, consequently, demand for real estate. The Nifty Realty index surged over 1.55 percent, whereas Indian realty majors Oberoi Realty and Sobha hit a new peak. Shares of Suntech Realty shot up over 8 percent. According to stock market experts, the realty sector is a rate-sensitive segment, and RBI keeping the repo rate unchanged has boosted the morale of Dalal Street bulls regarding the rate-sensitive segment.
