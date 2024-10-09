RBI monetary policy: From policy rates to inflation, growth forecast - 5 key highlights from RBI MPC outcome

RBI monetary policy: Broadly in line with market expectations, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday, October 9, announced a status quo on repo rates but tweaked the policy stance to "neutral" from "withdrawal of accommodation", while reiterating the risk of inflation.

The central bank retained FY25 GDP growth and inflation estimates. However, it highlighted the risk of sticky inflation, as it expects the September CPI to increase because of unfavourable base effects and a rise in fuel prices.

Some experts found the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' tone slightly hawkish and believe the change in stance may not necessarily mean a rate cut in December as there is no downward revision in growth and inflation estimates.

"The next move is unlikely to be a rate cut; at this juncture, RBI will only keep its options open towards accommodation," said Anitha Rangan, Economist, Equirus.

"The hawkish points emanate from the points around (a) inflation is on a declining path, although there is some distance to cover with upside risks from geopolitics and weather, while the agricultural outlook is buoyant for food prices, (b) RBI keeps its guard on noting that “we have to be very careful of opening the gate and need to keep the horse to a tight leash” and mentioning that RBI cannot be complacent with the rapidly evolving global conditions. The change in stance instead gives greater flexibility and optionality to act in sync with the evolving outlook," said Rangan.



Let's take a look at five key highlights of the RBI MPC October meeting:



1. Repo rate remains at 6.5% The RBI kept the repo rates unchanged at 6.5 per cent even though the US Fed cut rates by 50 bps in September. There are strong signals that the US central bank will also cut rates in November and December.

However, the RBI changed its policy stance to "neutral." While all six members of the committee voted to shift the policy stance, five of the six members voted to keep the repo rate unchanged.



2. Inflation remains a key concern Even though the RBI did not upwardly revise its inflation projection for FY25, it highlighted the risk of sticky inflation and fluctuating food and fuel prices.

The RBI maintained its 4.5 per cent inflation projection for FY25 with Q2 at 4.1 per cent, Q3 at 4.8 per cent and Q4 at 4.2 per cent. The CPI inflation for the first quarter of the next financial year 2025-26 is projected at 4.3 per cent.

Governor Das observed that while headline inflation significantly decreased in July and August, mainly due to the base effect in July, core inflation increased in these two months. The CPI for September is expected to increase because of unfavourable base effects and a rise in fuel prices.

3. Growth story intact RBI remains upbeat about the prospects of the Indian economy. It projected the real GDP growth rate for FY25 to be 7.2 per cent while trimming the growth outlook for the second quarter and raising expectations for the last two quarters of the financial year and the first quarter of FY26.