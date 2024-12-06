RBI Monetary Policy: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das while announcing a status quo on the repo rate and policy stance on Friday, December 6, expects the FY25 GDP Growth to be at 6.6% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The RBI while pegged GDP growth rate to be at 6.6% for FY25, it expects ongoing quarter i.e Q3FY25 (October- December 2024) GDP growth to be at 6.8%

For the Q4FY25 (January- March 2025 quarter) RBI expects the GDP Growth to catch pace to 7.2%, which will be higher than RBI expectations for GDP growth in Q3 FY25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As we move into the new financial year, for the first quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26 April -June quarter) RBI expects GDP growth to come 6.9%.

The RBI MPC also expects GDP growth in Q2FY26 (July-Setember'2025 quarter) catching further pace as it pegs GDP growth during the quarter at 7.3% much better and an improvement over 6.9% in Q1FY26

The MPC proections for GDP growth should provide some respite, after a shocker was provided by the Q2FY25 GDP growth numbers {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GDP had expanded by 5.4% from the previous year in the September quarter of 2024, slowing from the 6.7% expansion in the previous period. Notably iy was also well below market expectations of a 6.5% increase to record the weakest pace of growth since the December quarter of 2022.

(more to come)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}