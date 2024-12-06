Hello User
BREAKING NEWS

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC projects FY25 GDP growth at 6.6%

Ujjval Jauhari

RBI Monetary Policy Meeting: Reserve Bank of India expects FY25 GDP growth at &.2%

RBI Monetary Policy: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das while announcing a status quo on the repo rate and policy stance on Friday, December 6, expects the FY25 GDP Growth to be at 6.6%

The RBI while pegged GDP growth rate to be at 6.6% for FY25, it expects ongoing quarter i.e Q3FY25 (October- December 2024) GDP growth to be at 6.8%

For the Q4FY25 (January- March 2025 quarter) RBI expects the GDP Growth to catch pace to 7.2%, which will be higher than RBI expectations for GDP growth in Q3 FY25.

As we move into the new financial year, for the first quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26 April -June quarter) RBI expects GDP growth to come 6.9%.

The RBI MPC also expects GDP growth in Q2FY26 (July-Setember'2025 quarter) catching further pace as it pegs GDP growth during the quarter at 7.3% much better and an improvement over 6.9% in Q1FY26

The MPC proections for GDP growth should provide some respite, after a shocker was provided by the Q2FY25 GDP growth numbers

GDP had expanded by 5.4% from the previous year in the September quarter of 2024, slowing from the 6.7% expansion in the previous period. Notably iy was also well below market expectations of a 6.5% increase to record the weakest pace of growth since the December quarter of 2022.

(more to come)

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
