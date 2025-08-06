RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate, stance remain unchanged— 5 key takeaways from August MPC meeting

Nishant Kumar
Updated6 Aug 2025, 10:24 AM IST
RBI Monetary Policy: Sanjay Malhotra, governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). announced the policy decision on August 6. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
RBI Monetary Policy: Sanjay Malhotra, governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). announced the policy decision on August 6. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

RBI Monetary Policy: On Wednesday, August 6, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent and maintained the policy stance as "neutral."

RBI noted the country's growth outlook remains healthy and inflation is expected to be under control this year, largely due to a healthy monsoon.

RBI MPC Meeting: Key highlights

1. What did the RBI Governor say about the repo rate and policy stance?

The RBI Governor said that the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent and the policy stance unchanged at neutral.

In the June policy meeting, the RBI had delivered a larger-than-expected 50 bps rate reduction and revised its stance to 'neutral' from 'accommodative'.

2. What did the RBI Governor say about India's GDP growth?

Despite persisting uncertainty over the Trump tariffs and global factors, the RBI maintained real GDP growth for FY26 at 6.5 per cent.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

