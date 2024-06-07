RBI monetary policy: Inflation to growth outlook - 5 key highlights from RBI MPC outcome
RBI monetary policy: RBI MPC decided to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the eighth consecutive time on June 7.
RBI monetary policy: On expected lines, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) maintained a status quo on the repo rate and poly stance on Friday, June 7. The six-member committee of the central bank, with a majority of 4:2, decided to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the eighth consecutive time. The MPC also decided to continue its stance of ‘withdrawal of accommodation’.
