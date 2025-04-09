RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVE: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-led MPC likely to cut repo rate by 25 bps to 6%

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVE: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its first bi-monthly monetary policy of FY26 today, April 9. The meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra was scheduled from April 7 to 9 and the credit policy decision will be announced today. The April RBI policy meet comes amid the backdrop of global trade tensions due to the tariff hikes in the US, which has stoked fears of global recession.

The RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-led MPC is expected to cut repo rate amid cooling inflation and slowing economic growth. Most economists expect a 25-basis point (bps) repo rate cut in the RBI MPC meeting. Moreover, the central is also expected to shift the policy stance to ‘accommodative’ from ‘neutral’, which means it would be more open to cut rates in the future. The comments from the RBI Governor on domestic macroeconomic conditions and outlook amid global risks will be keenly watched out for.

In its last monetary policy, the RBI MPC decided to reduce the benchmark repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25% from 6.5%, delivering the first rate cut in nearly five years. The MPC decided to continue with the neutral stance. Stay tuned to our RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVE blog for the latest updates.