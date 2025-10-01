RBI Monetary Policy 2025 LIVE Updates: Sanjay Malhotra-led MPC to announce repo rate decision today

RBI Monetary Policy 2025 LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its monetary policy decision today, Wednesday, 1 October 2025. The fourth bi-monthly meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for FY26, chaired by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, was held from September 29 to October 1, and the repo rate decision is expected today.

RBI Policy Expectations

The RBI MPC is widely expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.50% and maintain the policy stance as ‘Neutral’. This would mark the second consecutive pause following a cumulative 100 basis point (bps) rate cut earlier in the year. While a few analysts have called for a 25 bps cut, the broader consensus among economists is in favor of maintaining the status quo, citing the need to evaluate the effects of recent fiscal measures and evolving global conditions.

The October RBI policy decision comes in the backdrop of the government’s recent GST rate reduction and retail inflation remaining below the RBI’s medium-term target of 4%.

In the August policy meeting, the MPC had kept the repo rate steady at 5.50%, having already frontloaded monetary easing through a rate cut and a 100 bps reduction in the cash reserve ratio (CRR). The policy stance was also retained as ‘Neutral’.

Stay tuned to our RBI Policy LIVE blog for the latest updates: