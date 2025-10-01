RBI Monetary Policy 2025 LIVE Updates: Sanjay Malhotra-led MPC to announce repo rate decision today

RBI Monetary Policy 2025 LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its monetary policy decision today, Wednesday, 1 October 2025. The fourth bi-monthly meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for FY26, chaired by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, was held from September 29 to October 1, and the repo rate decision is expected today.
The RBI MPC is widely expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.50% and maintain the policy stance as ‘Neutral’. This would mark the second consecutive pause following a cumulative 100 basis point (bps) rate cut earlier in the year. While a few analysts have called for a 25 bps cut, the broader consensus among economists is in favor of maintaining the status quo, citing the need to evaluate the effects of recent fiscal measures and evolving global conditions.
The October RBI policy decision comes in the backdrop of the government’s recent GST rate reduction and retail inflation remaining below the RBI’s medium-term target of 4%.
In the August policy meeting, the MPC had kept the repo rate steady at 5.50%, having already frontloaded monetary easing through a rate cut and a 100 bps reduction in the cash reserve ratio (CRR). The policy stance was also retained as ‘Neutral’.
RBI Monetary Policy 2025 LIVE: While the market expectation on the RBI policy is mixed, the recent tighter financial conditions caused by domestic and global factors, and the pending India-US trade deal, the RBI’s decision to hold the rate with a softer guidance will be positively seen by the market, said Deepak Agrawal, CIO - Debt, Kotak Mahindra AMC.
RBI Monetary Policy 2025 LIVE: The RBI’s monetary policy decision is likely to be influenced by external risks, including the 50% US tariffs on Indian exports, rupee depreciation, and geopolitical tensions.
RBI Monetary Policy 2025 LIVE: India’s economy continues to show resilience. India’s GDP growth in Q1FY26 was at 7.8%, driven by strong government spending and rural demand. The RBI is likely to retain its FY26 GDP forecast at 6.5%, supported by public capex and improving agricultural output. However, private investment and urban consumption remain subdued, limiting the scope for aggressive monetary easing.
RBI Monetary Policy 2025 LIVE: India’s retail inflation remains well below the RBI’s target, with August CPI at 2.7%, and projections for FY26 averaging around 2.6%–2.8%. Analysts believe the recent GST rate cut is expected to further ease price pressures, potentially lowering inflation by 25–75 bps in the coming quarters.
