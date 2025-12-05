RBI monetary policy meeting: When and where to watch MPC meeting outcome announcements?

RBI MPC meeting: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to announce its bi-monthly monetary policy decision on Friday, December 5. Governor Sanjay Malhotra will reveal the outcome of the three-day RBI monetary policy meeting, which started on Wednesday, December 3.

The review takes place amid easing inflation, faster GDP growth, a rupee that has slipped past 90 per dollar, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

The MPC left the repo rate unchanged at 5.5% for the fourth consecutive meeting in October. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra noted that inflation has fallen significantly, allowing the committee to stick to its existing policy stance.

So far this year, the MPC has reduced the benchmark rate by a total of 100 basis points — from 6.5% to 5.5% — before pausing further cuts in August.

RBI MPC meeting: When and where to watch RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the policy outcome at 10 a.m. today, followed by a press briefing by the Governor at 12 p.m.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra’s address will be streamed live on the RBI’s YouTube channel. The speech can also be followed in real time on the central bank’s website and its official X account.

RBI MPC meeting: Here's what to expect from the upcoming announcement Market experts are anticipating that the central bank is unlikely to deliver a rate cut in December 2025 and maintain the status quo in today's announcement.

“We expect the RBI to stay on a pause in December and keep rates and stance unchanged. Space for incremental rate cuts by the RBI is limited,” said Yes Bank Ecologue in a note.

The RBI’s December meeting is drawing significant attention from the markets, with many predicting that the central bank will maintain its slow and steady shift toward a more accommodative policy approach.

According to Ajay Garg, CEO & Director, SMC Global Securities, easing inflation driven by GST rate cuts, sustained food-price deflation, and a steady decline in core inflation have strengthened hopes that the RBI may prepare the ground for a rate cut in early 2026, even if it chooses to hold rates this time at 5.5% for now.

“A stable global backdrop, moderating bond yields, and the prospect of steady foreign institutional inflows support the view that the RBI may maintain a supportive tone. This time, the focus might be on improving liquidity conditions and balancing inflation control with sustaining growth momentum, potentially setting the stage for a more accommodative policy path ahead,” Garg said.