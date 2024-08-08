RBI Monetary Policy: MPC keeps FY25 inflation forecast unchanged at 4.5%

  • RBI Monetary Policy: MPC keeps FY25 inflation forecast unchanged at 4.5%

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published8 Aug 2024, 10:18 AM IST
Trade Now
RBI Monetary Policy: MPC keeps FY25 inflation forecast unchanged at 4.5% Photographer: Kuni Takahashi/Bloomberg
RBI Monetary Policy: MPC keeps FY25 inflation forecast unchanged at 4.5% Photographer: Kuni Takahashi/Bloomberg

RBI MPC Announcement: RBI MPC Announcement: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained its 4.5% inflation projection for FY2025 with Q2 at 4.4%, Q3 at 4.7%, Q4 at 4.3%, and Q1FY26 at 4.4%. The risks are evenly balanced, said Governor of the RBI, Shaktikanta Das today.

Das stated that the headline inflation hit a stop to 5.1% in June 2024 due to higher than expected. Food inflation and fuel remained in deflation for the 10th consecutive month. Core inflation moderated to a historic low in the months of May and June. Food inflation, which has a weight of around 46% in the CPI basket, contributed to more than 75% of headline inflation in May and June. Vegetable prices increased sharply and contributed to about 35% of inflation in June; high inflation pressures persisted across other major food items.

On the other hand, Shaktikanta Das highlighted the fact that the softening in core inflation continues to be broad-based, with core services inflation touching a new low in the current CPI series during the months of May and June 2024. The high food price momentum is likely to have continued in the month of July.

“Under the current monetary policy setting, inflation and growth are evolving in a balanced manner, overall macroeconomic conditions are stable, and growth remains resilient. Inflation has been trending downward, and we have made progress in achieving price stability, but we have more resistance to the progress towards our goal of price stability, which has been uneven due to large and persistent supply side shocks, especially in food items. We therefore need to remain vigilant to ensure that inflation moves sustainably towards the target while supporting growth. This approach would be net positive for sustained a lot,” explained RBI Governor.

Das stated that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), after a detailed assessment of the evolving macroeconomic and financial conditions and the overall outlook, has decided by a majority to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5%. Consequently, the standing deposit facility rate remains at 6.25%, and the marginal standing facility rate and the bank rate are at 6.75%. The MPC also decided by a majority of four out of six members to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns to the target while supporting growth.

(more to come)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
1.68 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
12,500

2 of 7Read Full Story
$210 B

3 of 7Read Full Story
5%

4 of 7Read Full Story
4.8%

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹500 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹2 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 10:18 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsRBI Monetary Policy: MPC keeps FY25 inflation forecast unchanged at 4.5%

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

298.75
10:57 AM | 8 AUG 2024
-1.5 (-0.5%)

Tata Steel

151.90
10:57 AM | 8 AUG 2024
-1.95 (-1.27%)

Tata Power

421.90
10:57 AM | 8 AUG 2024
-8.35 (-1.94%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

324.20
10:57 AM | 8 AUG 2024
-4.75 (-1.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

DCM Shriram

1,184.40
10:43 AM | 8 AUG 2024
88.75 (8.1%)

Laxmi Organic Industries

276.00
10:43 AM | 8 AUG 2024
19.15 (7.46%)

Route Mobile

1,609.45
10:43 AM | 8 AUG 2024
107.5 (7.16%)

Triveni Turbines

682.15
10:43 AM | 8 AUG 2024
44.1 (6.91%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,389.00100.00
    Chennai
    69,975.00-1,282.00
    Delhi
    70,940.00236.00
    Kolkata
    70,871.0029.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue