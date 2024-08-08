RBI MPC Announcement: RBI MPC Announcement: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained its 4.5% inflation projection for FY2025 with Q2 at 4.4%, Q3 at 4.7%, Q4 at 4.3%, and Q1FY26 at 4.4%. The risks are evenly balanced, said Governor of the RBI, Shaktikanta Das today.

Das stated that the headline inflation hit a stop to 5.1% in June 2024 due to higher than expected. Food inflation and fuel remained in deflation for the 10th consecutive month. Core inflation moderated to a historic low in the months of May and June. Food inflation, which has a weight of around 46% in the CPI basket, contributed to more than 75% of headline inflation in May and June. Vegetable prices increased sharply and contributed to about 35% of inflation in June; high inflation pressures persisted across other major food items.

On the other hand, Shaktikanta Das highlighted the fact that the softening in core inflation continues to be broad-based, with core services inflation touching a new low in the current CPI series during the months of May and June 2024. The high food price momentum is likely to have continued in the month of July.

“Under the current monetary policy setting, inflation and growth are evolving in a balanced manner, overall macroeconomic conditions are stable, and growth remains resilient. Inflation has been trending downward, and we have made progress in achieving price stability, but we have more resistance to the progress towards our goal of price stability, which has been uneven due to large and persistent supply side shocks, especially in food items. We therefore need to remain vigilant to ensure that inflation moves sustainably towards the target while supporting growth. This approach would be net positive for sustained a lot,” explained RBI Governor.

Das stated that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), after a detailed assessment of the evolving macroeconomic and financial conditions and the overall outlook, has decided by a majority to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5%. Consequently, the standing deposit facility rate remains at 6.25%, and the marginal standing facility rate and the bank rate are at 6.75%. The MPC also decided by a majority of four out of six members to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns to the target while supporting growth.