RBI MPC Announcement: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained its 4.5% inflation projection for 2024–2025 with Q1 at 4.9%, Q2 at 3.8%, Q3 at 4.6% and Q4 at 4.5%. The risks are evenly balanced, said Governor of the RBI, Shaktikanta Das today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Das stated that CPI headline inflation softened further in March and April, but that persistent food inflation pressures outweighed the benefits from code disinflation and fuel deflation. Despite some reduction, pulses and vegetables, inflation persisted in double digits. Visitable prices are rising this summer after a brief winter season correction.

"The deflationary trend in fuel was driven primarily by the LPG price cuts in early March. Gold inflation softened for the 11th consecutive month since June 2023. Services inflation moderated to a historic low, and goods inflation remained contained during the exceptionally hot summer season. The low reservoir levels may put stress on the summer crop of vegetables and fruits. The lobby arrivals of pulses and vegetables need to be carefully monitored. Global food prices have also started inching up. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prices of industrial metals have registered double-digit growth in the current calendar. year so far, these trends, if sustained, could accentuate the recent uptick in input cost conditions for farms. On the other hand, the forecast of an above-normal monsoon bodes well for the cliff season, with procurement having surpassed last year's level. In fact, the preferred stocks of wheat and rice are well above the norms. These developments could bring respite to food inflation pressures, particularly in cereals and pulses. The outlook on crude oil prices remains uncertain due to geopolitical tensions. assuming a normal monsoon, CPI inflation for 2024–25 is projected at 4.5%," explained RBI Governor.

